Eagles’ opponent unveils jersey 

Nike and the Croatian Football Federation officially unveiled the team kit in which the Croatian national football team will play at the FIFA World Cup this summer.

The new jerseys will be put into action for the first time during Croatia’s first-ever match against Peru.

The friendly between the two teams is to take place in Miami, USA on March 23, 2018.

Croatia’s official kit comes in the team’s trademark red-and-white checkers and stands in stark contrast against the reserve kit – which debuts a new navy-and-black colorway for the iconic checkers.

The attractive design of the jerseys is matched by the kit’s impeccable quality, as is par for the course for sportswear giant Nike.

Croatia captain Luka Modrić voiced his support upon seeing the new design: “Every Croatia player is proud to wear one of the most beautiful and most iconic jerseys in the world.

“I love the supersize red-and-white squares because they reflect both our high ambitions and the great potential of the team.

“This will be my first time captaining the Croatian national team at the World Cup, and this jersey will always be an especially meaningful one for me.”