Members of Super Eagles and officials will on Monday morning depart the country for the reverse fixture of the AFCON 2021 qualifier against Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on Tuesday.

The team’s media officer, Babafemi Raji, made this disclosure on Sunday.

According to him, the former African champions are scheduled to fly straight to the Sierra Leonean capital from Benin City, saying the arrangement was to ensure the players are in best shape for the grudge game.

“We hope to arrive Freetown in good time so that the players can loosen up, have a feel of the pitch and be ready for the game tomorrow,” Raji pointed out.

Asked if the players have put the four-all draw against Sierra Leone last Friday, Raji hinted that the spirit was very high in camp as the players and officials are looking forward to the next game in order to correct their past mistakes.

“Most of the players in camp can’t wait for Tuesday to come. They are aware Nigerians are very passionate about football and they want to bring smiles to their faces.”

Nigeria leads Group L of the qualifier with seven points and are closely trailed by Benin Republic on six points.

Sierra Leone and Lesotho have two and one points respectively after three games.

While Lesotho hosts Benin Republic at 2pm, Sierra Leone and Nigeria tie is slated to kick off at 5pm Nigeria time.