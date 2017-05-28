Eagles must sit up – Kanu

Nigeria’s football legend, Nwankwo Kanu, has charged the Super Eagles to brace up and take the remaining games in the Afcon and World Cup qualifiers seriously.

The former national team skipper stated this on Monday while reacting to Nigeria’s 2-0 loss to South Africa on Saturday.

According to him, the defeat is a temporary set back but all hands must be on deck to ensure that the team qualifies for Nations Cup and the World mundial.

His words: “I want to tell Nigerians sorry for the boys disappointment against South Africa.

“The boys are sorry. Even me and every Nigerian were not happy but is a big wake up call knowing we have a big game against Cameroon.

“For me, we don’t have any excuse not to qualify this AFCON. So the NFF, the coaching crew and everyone that loves the team should help the team realise their dreams.”

Speaking further, Kanu charged the players to give their best in the remaining games as all hopes are not lost.

He said: “The players have to to do more for us to be at Afcon and the World Cup. We lost a game, not a war and we are still in there. We can beat Bafana in South Africa too.

“For me, it is wake up call, so we must work hard.”

Asked if the duo of John Obi Mikel and Victor Moses were missed against South Africa, Kanu said: “Every good player is needed and that’s football. So you go for your best and it is for the coach to make his selection.”

