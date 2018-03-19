Eagles may end Messi’s dream 

Just as Maradona last featured for the two-time World champions in their 2-1 win over Nigeria in USA ’94 World Cup, the same fate is stirring the Barcelona star when the global fiesta kicks off in Russia.

Just like Diego Maradona, Nigeria’s Super Eagles may dash Lionel Messi’s dreams of winning the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Just as Maradona last featured for the two-time World champions in their 2-1 win over Nigeria in USA ’94 World Cup, the same fate is stirring the Barcelona star when the global fiesta kicks off in Russia.

Argentina’s fate of progressing into the second round may hinge on their final group game against Nigeria.

The 30-year-old is however desperate to go one better with this talented crop of La Albiceleste players.

“I have seen everywhere how many people want it to also be a good World Cup for me, that there is a desire to see me win it,” he told La Cornisa. “The truth is that it has struck me, that in any part of the world they are waiting for Argentina to become the champions and for it to be given to me, it is impressive.

“There is a feeling that much of this squad will be playing together for the last time. It seems that having reached three finals doesn’t help. Obviously, we depend on the results, unfortunately. And that is behind the thinking about this whole group, right? That we reached three finals, which unfortunately we couldn’t win and many things were said about us.

“They don’t think about us getting closer to becoming champions, [they think] that we won’t have another chance. If so, they will ask that the entire group of players leave the national team.”

Argentina are viewed as fifth favourites to go all the way by the bookies, behind holders Germany, Brazil, France and Spain.