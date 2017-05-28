Eagles land in Uyo

Manchester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, and 12 other players have arrived the Super Eagles camp in Uyo ahead of this weekend’s AFCON 2019 qualifier against South Africa.

Nigeria are stepping up preparations for the tie with full training ahead of the clash set to begin on Tuesday when most of the players would have arrived the camp of the team.

The first batch of players to arrive the camp were seven in number.

They were led by Captain Ogenyi Onazi.

John Ogu, Henry Onyekuru, Victor Osimhen, Daniel Akpeyi, Olarewaju Kayode and Dele Alampasu were among the first callers.

Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi, Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Ibrahim Alhassan have also landed in Uyo.

