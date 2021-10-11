Eagles have learnt their lesson, as supporters’ club, fans react to victory over CAR

Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) and some fans have applauded the Super Eagles over the revenge victory on Les Fauves of Central Africa Republic (CAR) in Doula, Cameroon.

Fans who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Sunday, described the Eagles’ victory as a lesson learnt from the disappointment and the 0-2 defeat in the hands of the Wild Beast in Lagos on Thursday.

NAN reports that the Eagles got their pound of flesh from the Les Fauves in the reverse fixture of the World Cup qualifying match when they defeated the CAR team 2-0 in Doula.

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun’s goal in the 29th minute atoned for his defensive error that caused the first defeat in Lagos, while in-form Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen got the second goal in the 46th minutes.

Samuel Ikpea, the NFSC President, said that the victory had put the senior national team on track towards their qualification for the World Cup.

“The victory in Cameroon is a good one for the Eagles and Nigeria as a whole. The team has restored the lead, we should be happy with that.

“Many people have lost hope when they lost the last match, but they went to Cameroon to spring a surprise, that what we are known for.

“They must have learnt from their last mistake and corrected it. They are on course now at least for the qualification ticket,” Ikpea said.

A Sports Journalist, Sunday Agunbiade, commended the Eagles over the win urging the team to also put more efforts in future matches.

“The Eagles did pretty well in the match in Doula against the stubborn CAR team by beating them two nil. The first goal by Balogun is a very good goal.

“The second goal by Osimhen is also a fantastic one, but my observation is that the substitute in the second half has no effect on the performance of the team.

“One of the players, Ejuke, was just playing to the gallery, the coach should talk to him. Our players on the flank did not do much at all. The set pieces needed to be worked on as well.

“In all, the Eagles got the needed victory which is more important to avenge for the loss in Lagos. But there is room for improvement, that type of mistake in Lagos must not repeat itself,” Agunbiade said.

A fan, Oladipupo Obamoyegun said that the loss in Lagos would have propelled the Eagles to give attention to more details and correct the earlier impression that the CAR team were minnows.

“It is obvious that the Eagles lost the first match in Lagos to their self confidence that the CAR team were push over, this is the teams undoing.

“For me, I expected such response from the team because they must have learnt their lessons though in a hard way.

“The CAR team came with the intention of curtailing the Eagles pressure, they were able to soak the pressures from the Eagles and later took their chance when presents,” Obamoyegun said.

He said he did not doubt the Eagles’ ability to turn things around, even if they stumbled and later realised that playing relatively unknown team might not be a tea party.