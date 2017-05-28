Eagles beg Nigerians, vow to bounce back

LATEST NEWS:
PIC.12.-2019-AFCON-QUALIFIER-BETWEEN-SUPER-EAGLES-AND-BAFANA-BAFANA-IN-UYO-e1497229372104.jpg
Speaking through the official Twitter handle of the team, @NGSuperEagles, the members of the team pleaded with the fans for the disappointment at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State
Following their shocking 2-0 defeat to South Africa in Uyo, members of the Super Eagles have begged Nigerians for forgiveness.
The team equally resolved to bounce back in the remaining games of the World Cup and Africa Nations Cup qualifiers.
Speaking through the official Twitter handle of the team, @NGSuperEagles, the members of the team pleaded with the fans for the disappointment at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
The team tweeted: “We are disappointed with the result of Saturday’s game. Our heads are bowed and spirits low because we didn’t make our fans proud or happy.
“We’ve resolved to bounce back quickly, learn from this defeat, get better and stronger. We take this as a wake up call, not a death sentence.”
Goals from Tokelo Rantie and Percy Tau in the second-half saw Stuart Baxter’s side begin their Group E campaign with a vital three-pointer.

