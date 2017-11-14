Eagles beat Argentina in six-goal thriller

A brace from Alex Iwobi and two other goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and new entrant, Brian Idowu, were all the Super Eagles needed to beat two-time world champions Argentina 4-2 in a pre-World Cup friendly in Krasnodar, Russia on Tuesday.

The game roared to life after 20 minutes, when Ever Banega’s free kick beat goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi for the opening goal.

Argentina doubled their lead through Sergio Aguero on 34 minutes.

However, Nigeria pulled a goal back through a superbly taken free kick by Kelechi Iheanacho after the lively Iwobi was fouled by Javier Masherano around the box.

Man of the match Iwobi drew Nigeria level in the 52nd minute after he combined well with strike partner Iheanacho.

It was his third goal for the Super Eagles.

Debutant Idowu made it 3-2 in favour of Nigeria moments later when he latched onto a pass inside the box delivered by Iheanacho.

In the 73rd minute, Iwobi got his second goal of the night when he surged past his markers after he received a pass from substitute Ahmed Musa before he fired home.

But after they fought their way back into this encounter, there was no stopping the Eagles from flying all the way to their second win over the star-studded Argentines.