E1 Lagos GP: Team Brazil wins first African race + Photos

Team Brazil by Claure Group claimed its maiden victory at the E1 Lagos GP presented by FirstBank.

They made history as the world’s first all-electric raceboat championship staged its inaugural race in Africa.

The action-packed race ended with Team Brazil by Claure Group taking the top step of the podium, fending off fierce challenges from Virat Kohli’s Team Blue Rising in second place and Team Drogba Global Africa in third.

The team’s first win followed a delay to racing as a tropical storm moved over Lagos Lagoon.

It was Team Brazil by Claure Group’s pilots Timmy Hansen, named PIF Pilot of the Race, and Ieva Millere-Hagin, who proved most adept at weathering the storm, building on its pole position secured in Saturday’s qualifying session.

The result extends the battle for the coveted Champions of the Water title as the season approaches its climax in Miami in November.

Team Brady retakes the World Championship lead and continues its tense duel with Team Rafa.

The race brought thousands of fans to the waterfront, creating a festival atmosphere as Nigeria proudly hosted one of sport’s most innovative global Championships.

Football legend Didier Drogba, who played a key role in bringing E1 to Africa, attended the event along with co-owner Gabrielle Lemaire to support his team and be part of their podium celebrations.

Lagos, Africa’s most populous city, now joins an illustrious list of iconic global cities to have hosted an E1 race that includes Monaco, Dubrovnik, and Doha.

Rodi Basso, founder and Chief Executive Officer of E1 said: “We made history in Lagos today.

“This weekend’s race is a landmark moment for our World Championship and for Africa – proving the continent’s appetite for motorsport, sustainability, and technological innovation.

“Our vision is to build a legacy here, inspiring new generations of fans and paving the way for cleaner marine mobility.

“Today’s racing was electric in every sense.”

Following the historic stop in Lagos, the UIM E1 World Championship presented by PIF now turns its attention to a mouth-watering season finale in North America, where the battle for the 2026 Champions of the Water crown will reach its dramatic conclusion.

With the Championship wide open, the Miami showdown promises to deliver the most thrilling racing yet as the teams fight to make history.

E1 Lagos GP presented by FirstBank podium:

Team Brazil by Claure Group

Team Blue Rising

Team Drogba Global Africa

Championship Standings

Team Brady – 154 pts

Team Rafa – 151 pts

Team Blue Rising – 145 pts

Aoki Racing Team – 134 pts

Westbrook Racing – 94 pts

Team Drogba Global Africa – 90 pts

Team Brazil by Claure Group – 89 pts

Team AlUla championed by LeBron James – 84 pts

Team Miami – 39 pts

PIF Pilot of the Race: Timmy Hansen, Team Brazil by Claure Group.

This marks E1’s first race on the African continent.

The Lagos race is the penultimate round, with the season finale in Miami.

E1 RaceBirds reach speeds of 50 knots while hydrofoiling above water.