E1 Grand Prix powerboat debuts in Lagos

The historic E1 Lagos Grand Prix, Africa’s first all-electric powerboat race, opened in grand style on Friday at the Boat Club, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The event, part of the prestigious E1 Series calendar, is drawing dignitaries, government officials, sports stars, innovators, and fans worldwide.

The colourful opening ceremony featured a parade of competing teams, cultural performances, and the unveiling of RaceBird electric boats that will compete fiercely on Lagos waters.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hailed the championship as a watershed moment for Nigeria and Africa, stressing that Lagos had become the continent’s first city to host such futuristic racing.

He said the event showcased Lagos’ rising global status, combining sport, innovation, sustainability and tourism in a way that puts the state on the international sporting map.

“This is more than just a race; it is about creativity, sustainability and global competitiveness,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He added that Lagos was determined to become a leading hub for international sporting events, hinting at future ambitions to even host Formula 1 motor racing.

He thanked sponsors, partners and residents for their unwavering support, stressing that the E1 Lagos Grand Prix will generate economic opportunities for residents.

He also promised that Lagos would use the event to inspire young people and promote innovation across the state’s growing blue economy.

He said: “This is about raising the profile of Lagos.

“We are showing the world that Lagos can stand shoulder to shoulder with any global city.”

Saturday will feature qualifying races, while the main Grand Prix race takes place on Sunday.

Organisers expect packed viewing galleries and millions watching globally.

John Marlow, Co-Team Principal of Team Alula, co-owned by basketball superstar, LeBron James, described the Lagos debut as both historic and inspiring.

He said competing in Africa for the first time added immense significance to their journey, praising Lagos as a global sporting destination of the future.

Marlow added that James’ humility and achievements motivated the team, describing the American basketball icon as a “super nice guy” whose values push them to excel.

Team Alula, the only new entrant this season, is pushing hard for fifth place in the championship table, competing against more experienced crews.

Marlow declared: “Every race gives us more data, more skills and more confidence.

“Our ambition is not just to participate but to win.”

He said Team Alula’s long-term goal is to dominate the championship and inspire future athletes through performance and perseverance.

The futuristic RaceBird boats, fully powered by electricity, are the star attraction, combining cutting-edge design with zero-emission technology for a sustainable sporting experience.

The Lagos Grand Prix has attracted international attention not only for its racing thrills but also for its environmental message about cleaner waters and renewable energy.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, assured fans and participants that safety remained paramount throughout the weekend’s activities.

Abayomi said Lagos had deployed world-class medical personnel, emergency equipment and rapid response units to protect all athletes and ensure their well-being.

“We are committed to safeguarding the pilots and providing them with the best possible medical support,” he stated.

He added that hosting the E1 Lagos GP aligned with Lagos’ broader vision of promoting wellness, innovation, sustainability and global sports tourism.

The commissioner praised Governor Sanwo-Olu, organisers, and sponsors for ensuring that safety measures were given top priority in this landmark African event.

For Lagos residents, the Grand Prix is more than just a sporting spectacle.

It is also a celebration of Nigeria’s creativity, resilience, and cultural richness.

The opening ceremony blended tradition with modernity, featuring dance, music, and visual displays that highlighted Lagos’s vibrant cultural heritage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that spectators and tourists are expected to boost the city’s hospitality sector, with hotels, restaurants, and businesses already recording increased patronage.

Analysts say the Lagos Grand Prix could open the door for other global sports federations to consider Nigeria and Africa as hosts for future high-profile events.

The championship, already branded: “The Formula 1 of the seas,” aims to revolutionise powerboat racing while raising awareness about marine conservation.

With its debut in Africa, the E1 Lagos Grand Prix has written a new chapter in sporting history, one that combines speed, sustainability, and spectacle.