E-registration: PDP registers, revalidates 202,019 members in Edo

The Peoples Democratic Party e-registration committee in Edo State says it has registered and revalidated no fewer than 202,019 party members in the state in the ongoing party e-registration exercise in the state.

Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, Chairman, e-registration committee in the state, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin on Wednesday.

Adjoto explained that the figure recorded was from the inauguration of the exercise in September till date.

He said that the exercise was in furtherance of its determination to ensuring that the PDP in the state set an enviable trajectory in the ongoing PDP e-registration exercise across the country.

He noted that the progress made so far in the ongoing e-registration exercise was a testament that PDP in the state remained the popular choice of Edo people.

He disclosed that so far Edo South Senatorial District was leader in the number of those registered with 57 per cent, while Edo North Senatorial District followed with 30 per cent and Edo Central Senatorial District had 13 per cent.

He called on other states to understudy and adopt Edo e-registration pilot procedures, while expressing confidence that the 1,000,000 membership drive was not farfetched if the present momentum was sustained in the 192 wards of Edo.

Adjoto who also reacted to the rumours of internal crisis in the party, however said that the Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki was dedicated to repositioning the party in the state.

According to him: “Our governor, Godwin Obaseki, in collaboration with the party’s critical stakeholders are addressing all grey areas through the ongoing harmonisation exercise across the state.

“The governor has proven to be a proactive leader and is making painstaking efforts to reposition the PDP in the state to become an all-time winning political vehicle.”

It will be recalled that the e-registration exercise was formally launched in Edo State on September 6.