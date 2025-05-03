E-Money speaks on spraying money at parties

Businessman and socialite, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, has spoken out about the attitude of Nigerians spraying money at parties and other social events.

The socialite spoke on the habit among Nigerians after his release from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

E-Money was arrested for allegedly spraying money at a party.

Speaking after his release on his Instagram page, he wrote: “Attention!

“The EFCC reminds us that spraying Naira (or any currency) at parties or events is against the law!

“Let’s celebrate responsibly and avoid fines.

“Respect our currency!

“If you must give money at a party, make sure you put it in a basket, bowl, or box in front of the person at the party.

“Don’t drop any currency on the floor.

“The EFCC advises against this.

“Ignorance is not going to be an excuse.

“Let us be aware and abide by the rules since it’s the law of the land.”

Post Views: 2