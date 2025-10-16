E-hailing driver accused of plotting with robbers shares side of story + Video

An inDrive driver, who a passenger accused of plotting with robbers, has shared his side of the story.

It all started when an X user shared a screenshot showing the man’s ID and alleging that he plotted with robbers to rob her during a ride.

The post read: “If you order a ride and you see him, please cancel. He’ll pretend something is wrong with his car and park so his gang can rob you.

“All of his door handles except the driver’s side are broken. You can’t get out. I literally had to climb out through the driver’s side while he was pretending to fix the light and was on a call.”

The tweet went viral, garnering over 5.5 million views, with the man’s face and a disclaimer message about him being reshared.

As the InDrive driver’s image trended, he came online to share his side of the story about what happened.

In a video shared on X, the man spoke about the incident and accused the lady of framing him.

He explained how his car broke down and touts came to demand money from him, only for the lady to intervene in the discussion and start negotiating with the touts.

He said, “The incident happened on Sunday night after some people ordered a ride from Surulere to Mafoluku. We reached an agreement, after which I picked them up.

“On our way to their destination, the car engine suddenly went off along the pedestrian bridge at the Onipanu Expressway.

“I alerted my two female customers, and they advised me to find a place to park.

“I quickly manoeuvred to the service lane and pulled over. The lady demanded that they get down, which I obliged.

“Suddenly, a man emerged from nowhere and said he wanted to preach. I quickly kicked against it, but once the girls gave him the go-ahead, while he was busy talking to them, I called my rewire because the car had been with him for three weeks.

“That was the first time I used the car for a trip, and they happened to be my third trip before heading home.

“The automobile engineer told me to check the wires on the battery, and I did as instructed by the mechanic, and the car engine came back to life.

“Suddenly, some men appeared from the darkness, asking me to pay them 20k.

“They stopped me from moving, and when we engaged in a heated argument, one of the girls questioned why they were asking for money. The guys now went to her and asked for 15k.

“They offered to pay 4,000, but they refused. The lady now increased it to 5,000.

“She started negotiating with them, and the lady agreed to add my fare to it and make it 8k, but her friend appealed to her not to pay, which she eventually did.

“We eventually left the spot, and I dropped one of them at Oshodi Oke while the other one directed me to her house at Mafoluku.

“I was surprised when she asked for my account details and paid me 4,000.

“These girls were not maltreated, and nothing was stolen from them. I am here to tell Nigerians that all the allegations levelled against me are lies,” he said.