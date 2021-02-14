The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, retired Colonel Hameed Ali, disclosed on Sunday that the electronic auction system introduced by the NCS had set him free from people’s demands to have vehicles allocated to them.

Ali made the disclosure while answering questions at a forum of the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

He stated that the introduction of e-auction had reduced undue pressures on him and other management staff of the NCS by members of the public to have impounded vehicles allocated to them.

Ali, however, advised members of the public interested in the auction process to apply, describing the online bidding process as simple and transparent.

The Customs boss noted that although e-auction was not done on daily basis, the NCS had always publicised it to enable interested people to participate in the process.

He said: “The implementation of e-auction has been ongoing.

“We have been auctioning our vehicles electronically.

“Thanks to technology, we have developed a platform for that and it is functioning, although we don’t do it every day.

“When we collect the seized items, there are processes of getting seized items forfeited to government.

“When we go through the processes that are designed by law, we eventually get the vehicles forfeited to government.

“It is then we will now take them to the platform and ask people to bid for the vehicles.”

Ali advised interested people in the customs’ e-auction to click on: app.trade.gov.ng/eauction to apply.

He noted that types and pictures of vehicles ready for auctioning were always displayed on the site for the applicants to choose.

