Juventus have announced that forward Paulo Dybala has recovered from Coronavirus Disease.

Juventus issued a brief statement Wednesday saying Dybala’s two latest tests came back negative for COVID-19.

The club said Dybala has “therefore recovered and will no longer be subjected to the home isolation regime.”

It was reported last week that Argentina international Dybala was still positive for the disease after several weeks of tests.

Juventus and most of the other Serie A clubs are resuming training this week on an individual basis before full team training restarts on May 18.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Italy earlier this week had been in Portuguese hometown of Madeira with his girlfriend and children for the entirety of the lockdown in Italy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

