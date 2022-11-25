Dutch club, ADO Den Haag, sack Manager after 176 days

ADO Den Haag have sacked manager Dirk Kuyt after just 176 days in charge.

The 42-year-old former Liverpool striker was only appointed as the Dutch second division side’s new boss in the summer.

But with just four wins in 16 Eerste Divisie matches, Den Haag are currently languishing in 17th position in the table.

Kuyt was confronted by supporters back in September after the the Dutch club made their worst ever start to a season, with local police having to be called to the club’s training ground, but with domestic football currently on a break for the World Cup, he has been dismissed.

ADO have failed to win any of their last five matches and went down 1-0 to Roda before the World Cup break, leaving them with just 16 points from 16 matches.





