Dust hazy weather to prevail on Tuesday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted dust haze conditions over most parts of the country with cloudy sky over the Southern cities on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Monday, in Abuja, predicted hazy conditions over the Central region throughout the forecast period.

It added that the region would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 26 to 34 and 12 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience dust haze condition with visibility range of greater than five kilometres throughout the forecast period.

It also predicted that the entire Northern region would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 28 to 34 and 11 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience hazy condition over the inland cities with prospects of early morning mist over the coastal parts.

NiMet predicted: “In the afternoon and evening period, partly cloudy to cloudy condition with the chances of scattered thunderstorms are expected over Yenagoa, Port-Harcourt and Calabar with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 and 18 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

“There are prospects of dust haze conditions over the Northern states while hazy conditions are likely over Central and inland of the Southern states.

“There are chances of scattered thunderstorms over few part of the coastal cities throughout the forecast period.”