Dust hazy, sunny weather to prevail on Sunday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted moderate and light dust haze, sunny and partly cloudy atmosphere over most parts of Nigeria with incidence of morning mist over the southern part on Sunday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Saturday in Abuja also predicted light dust haze atmosphere with horizontal visibility of five to eight kilometres over the central cities throughout the forecast period.

According to the forecast resident of that region will also experience day and night temperatures of 33 to 37 and 18 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency also predicted that the Northern States would experience moderate dust haze condition with horizontal visibility of two to five kilometres throughout the forecast period.

It also predicted that the northern states would have day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 and 11 to 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience early morning mist with day and night temperatures of 32 to 36 and 19 to 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected later in the afternoon and evening hours, with the exception of Lagos, Uyo, Yenegoa, and Port Harcourt where scattered thunderstorms are likely.

NiMet predicted: “Dust was raised over Chad republic which is expected to affect the north and the central cities, with prospects of scattered thunderstorms over few places in the southern cities within the next 24 hours.”