Dust hazy, sunny weather to prevail on Monday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted moderate and light dust haze, sunny and partly cloudy atmosphere over most parts of the country with incidence of morning mist over the Southern part on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Sunday in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to sunny conditions over the Central region during the forecast period.

It added that there were chances of dust haze over Minna, Kaduna, Lafia, Gombe, Jos and Bauchi axis during the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 29 to 36 and 14 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively except for Jos.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience dust haze conditions and moderate visibility of three to five kilometres throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 30 to 35 and 17 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of scattered thunderstorm over Calabar and Eket axis in the morning hours.

NiMet predicted: “There are prospects of scattered thunderstorms over Calabar, Warri, Eket, Lagos, Enugu, Yenogoa, and Port-Harcourt axis during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 33 to 35 and 19 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Dust haze conditions are expected to prevail over the Northern and some Central states.

“Partly cloudy to sunny conditions are likely over the Southern states with chances of scattered thunderstorms over the Coastal region in the next 24 hours.”