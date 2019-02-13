Dust haze, mist/fog conditions expected on Thursday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted dust haze weather conditions over most parts of the country with mist/fog situation around the southern cities on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Wednesday, in Abuja, predicted dust haze condition with localised visibility range of two to five kilometres over the central cities.

It also predicted day and night temperatures of 31 to 36 and 13 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively over the region.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience dust haze condition with localised visibility range of two to five kilometres with day and night temperatures of 30 to 36 and 13 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience early morning mist/fog with day and night temperatures of 33 to 36 and 18 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

NiMet predicted: “Dust haze condition in visibility range of one to three kilometres are expected to prevail over the entire South in the afternoon and evening period.

“Persistent dryness and dusty atmosphere are envisaged over the entire country with chances of early morning mist/fog over the coastal cities within the next 24 hours.”