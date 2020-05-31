Victims of the recent inferno that razed a business complex in Dugbe area of Ibadan have lauded Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for assisting them with cash donations.

Although the amount involved was not disclosed, the victims expressed their appreciation through a letter addressed to the Governor, with a copy made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

In the letter dated May 27 and signed by Dapo Davies, Chairman/Managing Director of Pelly Foam, they thanked Makinde for feeling their pains to have made the donations.

Davies said the Governor fulfilled his promise by giving relief money to the building owner and occupants of the complex for them to move on with their lives.

He described the gesture as surprising, saying such stood him out as listening, friendly, responsible, honest and responsive governor.

He said Makinde surprised the victims “when he arranged and paid us the palliatives”.

He wrote: “We are indeed very grateful to you for fulfilling your promise barely one month after the unfortunate incident.

“This gesture stands you out as a listening, friendly, responsible, honest and responsive governor.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that fire gutted the complex, located at Lebanon Street in Dugbe area of Ibadan, on April 15.

It destroyed several shops and goods estimated at over N500 million.

Makinde had a day after he visited the scene promised to give palliatives to those affected by the inferno in spite of the challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor, who described the incident as unfortunate and heart-broken, also promised to launch an emergency fund to address disasters and emergencies in the state.

The cause of the fire is yet to be unravelled.