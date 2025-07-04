DUFUTH performs 412 surgeries, achieves several breakthroughs in three years

The David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, Uburu, Ebonyi State has successfully performed over 412 complex and ordinary surgeries within three years of its operation.

In its mandate of reversing medical tourism in Nigeria, the hospital has also advanced and expanded its services in diverse areas of medicine and ancillary care.

This includes plastic surgery, body parts reconstruction, and management of patients with early, acute, and chronic (end stage) kidney diseases, as well as acute kidney injuries requiring haemodialysis, among others.

The hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Prof. Maryrose Uzoma Agwu, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in her office on Monday.

The media interaction was part of activities to mark the three years anniversary of the institution.

Dr. Agwu explained: “DUFUTH’s first major clinical breakthrough was the successful completion of an emergency cesarean session which led to DUFUTH’s first birth on the 18th of January, 2023.

“Between January 2023 to April 2025, we have performed 412 surgeries, 15,148 outpatient visits, and 264 total deliveries.

Also Read:

“These successfully handled surgical cases cut across burr hole surgeries, pterygium excision, skull fracture exploration, exploratory laporotomy for ruptured ectopic pregnancy, chalazion, hip replacement, knee arthroplasty, nephrectomy, lumbar laminectomy.

“The list is endless.

“Another great leap forward was the addition of plastic surgery to handle cases of wounds and reconstruction of body parts to its widening clinical services.

“The hospital has also introduced Upper GI Endoscopy through the Internal Medicine Department which signalled the successful commencement of Endocrinology clinic, with experienced Consultant Endocrinologists on board to attend to a wide range of common endocrine disorders.

“DUFUTH also commenced and performed her first inaugural Intrauterine Insemination procedure, on Thursday, September 26, 2024 which signalled the hospital’s readiness towards providing cutting-edge Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) services, going forward.”

Agwu lauded the invaluable contributions of the hospital’s founder, the immediate past governor of Ebonyi state, and Nigeria’s Minister of works, Senator David Umahi, as well as other stakeholders in the advancement so far made by hospital and extolled the dedication and diligence of the hospital’s management and staff.

She noted that the institution as part of its corporate social responsibility has been engaged in free, expansive medical outreach to some rural communities across the state with loud testimonies of success, adding that the hospital through its primary health centres acquisition programme has nurtured viable community medicine outpost in many parts of the state, including Umuka-Okposi and Ugwulangwu in Ohaozara LGA; Ngbo and Nwofe in Ohaukwu and Izzi LGA.

The CMD further noted that the hospital in a bid to match the demand for its services and contribute to training recently recruited 323 new staff, engaged 106 interns in various medical and para medical specialities as well as commenced Clinical postings for 400 level Medical Students of DUFUHS.

Agwu added: “There is an ongoing plan for Postgraduate Residency Training to commence in 2025.

“The Obstetrics and Gynaecology department successfully hosted an accreditation team from the Faculty Board of the National Post Graduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN) to a facility inspection tour on May 21, 2025, which certified the hospital’s O&G facilities as suitable for the programme.”

The Chief Medical Director decried the challenges of power, insufficient funding and shortage of medical doctors, which have tended to limit the hospital’s cumulative output and equipment usage.

She solicited the intervention of the Federal Government to address those challenges, stressing that the hospital spends over N1.5 million daily to keep the hospital running for 24 hours.

She added: “We still pray for more waiver to employ at least 2000 workers, especially medical professionals.”

Post Views: 21