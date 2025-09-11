DUFUTH: Guests, staff, patients testify at third anniversary

It was a harvest of testimonies in David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital as the institution on Tuesday celebrated the grand finale of its three years anniversary, with guests, staff, and patients testifying.

The grand finale of the anniversary event was held at the hospital complex in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Recall that the anniversary activities kicked off on July 1, 2025 with the ground breaking of the ultra modern surgical ward complex and main gate performed by the hospital’s Board Chairman, Ijeomah Arodiogbu.

It also featured medical outreaches across the State, which lasted for over two months.

Guests, patients and staff during the grand finale testified to the invaluable contributions of the hospital in quality and innovative healthcare delivery.

They extolled the excellent performance of the Chief Medical Director, Professor Uzoma Maryrose Agwu, within the three pioneering years of her administration, describing it as monumental.

In a heartwarming testimony, the Chairman of the occasion and Chief Medical Director, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu, Professor Obinna Onodugo, narrated how his father-in-law was cured of cancer in DUFUTH.

He attributed it to the excellent healthcare services and state-of-the-art medical equipment available in the hospital, stressing that DUFUTH and UNTH have been collaborating.

Onodugo narrated: {Not long ago, this year, my father-in-law had cancer and undergoing treatment in UNTH, Enugu.

“As he was under treatment, our machine broke down.

“The option to us ordinarily would have been to start going to Lagos.

“But guess what?

“DUFUTH was available, and my father-in-law came here and completed his treatment.

“As a validation of what we are doing here, when he completed his treatment, he was invited to America by another in-law of his.

“Over there, he was taken through a tech scan, a scan that checks the entire body, and was found to be now cancer-free.

“”So, I am happy to be part of celebrating this super success.

“A lot has happened here in three years, from cardiology to nephrology, to surgical breakthroughs that we keep hearing everyday from DUFUTH, to oncology care, that is, cancer treatment.

“I am happy to be part of this celebration, to tell you that you deserve to celebrate yourselves.

“It is a monumental three years of efficiency and superlative performance.”

Uchenna Chukwu Obasi, father of a 10-year-old who fell from a tree, broke and dislocated his jaw, losing all his teeth, also narrated how DUFUTH restored the child’s jaw and teeth to normalcy through its medical expertise.

Obasi said: “Today, my child is very sound, and can bite and chew without difficulty.

“They equally saved the life of my daughter here who had a blocked stomach through a successful major operation.

“DUFUTH is doing very well, and I thank the CMD and the staff very well, and urge them not to relent.”

Susan Ngene, a survivor of a fatal accident, who underwent a successful plastic surgery in the hospital, also narrated: “I am one of the persons who God has used this hospital to restore.

“I was the first person to undergo plastic surgery in this hospital.

“I had an accident on 24th November, 2024, with bad injuries.

“It was a very successful treatment, and my skin is now alright to the extent that nobody ever notices anything.”

Ngene, who further extolled the excellent sanitary condition in the hospital, also commended the doctors, nurses, and other staff for their kind and humane approach to patients.

Probably the most emotional testimony pointing directly to the personality and disposition of the CMD of DUFUTH was that of a physically challenged staff and young married mother, Cecilia Obasi.

Obasi, amidst tears of joy, narrated how she could have been deprived the opportunity of working in the hospital despite scaling through the interviews and documentation processes, but for the motherly intervention of the CMD.

She narrated: “I still remember that day, my world seemed to crumble…

“But I was still holding on to hope like a child waiting for Christmas morning, hanging around DUFUTH and its environs on a daily basis with nothing but faith.

“Then came that day, coincidentally, and out of her humility, I entered the elevator with her, and immediately I was about to say good morning ma, she asked me: “Have you gotten your appointment letter?

“Those words were like music to my ears, like a sweet melody that lifted my spirit and made everything okay…

“Today, because of her love and intervention, I am a staff member of this great institution.”

Obasi, who stated that her story was just one out of many, described Professor Agwu’s stewardship in DUFUTH so far as a remarkable legacy which transcends time and touches countless lives.

She added: “Today, we celebrate not just a milestone, but the impact, grace, and influence of an extraordinary leader.

“Professor Uzoma Agwu’s legacy will be told for years to come.:

Delivering her three-year scorecard, the CMD said she and her team have continued to work tirelessly to surmount the many teething challenges she met when she assumed office, ranging from clinical, to administrative and technical, stressing that the hospital under her watch has continued to grow in leaps and bounds.

She emphasised: “We can proudly beat our chest and say that the DUFUTH of 2022 is quite different from the DUFUTH of today.

“In barely three years of existence, the hospital is proud to have successfully conducted a wide variety of routine and complex specialist interventions across a range of specialities and sub-speciality clinical services.

“Today, we celebrate not just our achievements but also the people who have made them possible.

“Whatever success we celebrate today would not have been possible without the hard work and resilience of the hospital staff.

“Our celebration is more than a milestone.

“We take immense pride in our journey as a premier teaching hospital and the promise of a better future.”

Goodwill messages were received from the hospital’s Board Chairman, Ijeomah Arodiogbu; Vice Chancellor of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Prof. Jesse Uneke; CMD of National Obstetrics Fistula Centre, Abakaliki, Prof. Johnson Obuna; and the traditional ruler of Uburu Adu Kingdom, who spoke on behalf of all traditional rulers at the event.

All speakers paid glowing tribute to the founder of the hospital, immediate past Governor of the State, and now Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, for not only envisioning but realising such an auspicious project capable of delivering Nigeria completely from Medical tourism.

Part of the highlights of the event was the giving of awards and certificates to outstanding staff of the hospital, including the Public Relations Officer, Okorie Agwunwogo.

