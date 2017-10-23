Dubai drops jail sentence against Briton for touching man’s hip

A British Man who was sentenced to three months in prison on charges of public indecency after allegedly touching a man’s hip had been freed.

He was freed after intervention by the ruler of Dubai, a Campaign Group said on Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, made a “special order’’ that the man, identified as Jamie Harron be freed.

Police told Harron the case was dismissed, gave him his passport and said he was free to go. “The charges were dropped, the sentence annulled, and he faces no order for deportation,’’ the group added in a statement.

According to the Gulf News website, a Dubai court convicted the man of making indecent gestures at a bar in July and handed him a three-month sentence.

He was previously sentenced to one month in jail on a related charge.