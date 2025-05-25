Dubai-based Nigerian extradited for alleged multi-Dollar fraud

The Nigeria Police Force and the INTERPOL NCB have extradited a Nigerian, Abubakar Muhammed, from Dubai, United Arab Emirates for alleged multi-dollar fraud.

The Nigerian was handed over to security operatives on Friday after he was subjected to an INTERPOL Red Notice issued by the NCB in Abuja.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this followed an extensive investigation into a case of obtaining money by false pretence, forgery, and money laundering.

Adejobi said the case originated from a report filed in July 2023 by an Abuja-based international businessman, whom Muhammed allegedly defrauded under the guise of being a shipping agent.

He said: “Investigations revealed that Muhammed misrepresented himself to the complainant, securing a contract to facilitate payments and freight of ten high-end vehicles, valued at $307,500.00, from the UAE to Nigeria via designated registered shipping companies.

“After establishing trust, Muhammed fraudulently received the full payment through a third-party account at FCMB belonging to Anas Usaini, a Kano resident, which was subsequently used for money laundering activities in Dubai.

“Upon receipt of the payment, Muhammed provided the complainant with a forged bill of lading for the vehicles and subsequently became uncontactable.

“He was apprehended in Dubai on April 15, 2025, and has been extradited to Nigeria to face prosecution at the Federal High Court, marking a significant success in the ongoing fight against transnational financial crime.

“The Nigeria Police Force, under the steadfast leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, recognises the invaluable assistance of the Dubai Police, INTERPOL NCB Abu Dhabi, and the Nigerian Consulate General in Dubai in facilitating the extradition of Abubakar Aboki Muhammed, and extends its sincere gratitude.”

Adejobi said the NPF will continue to collaborate with international law enforcement agencies to pursue and bring to justice individuals who seek to exploit and defraud citizens through cross-border criminal activities.

