D'Tigress win fourth consecutive Afrobasket

Nigeria’s female basketball team, D’Tigress, have defeated Senegal to win the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship for the fourth consecutive time.

The Rena Wakama-led ladies defeated the 11-time African champions 84-74 to claim their sixth championship.

The match was played at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday.

