Reigning AfroBasket Women champions, Nigeria, on Sunday night retained the title they won in 2017 against back-to-back finalist and host Senegal, winning 60-55 in a closely fought final game that brought out the best from the host at the impressive Dakar Arena.

The Nigerian girls absorbed pressure and poor officiating, but maintained their cool till the end of the game to emerge champions.

Despite Forward Elo Edema fouling out, the D’Tigress, led by the inspirational play of Evelyn Akhator and Captain Adaora Elonu were resolute in ensuring victory for Nigeria to win her fourth AfroBasket title.

The Hughley Otis girls out dunked their Senegalese counterparts by 10-14, 14-18, 13-16 and 18-12 points to win the title a record fourth time.

Nigeria have booked her place in the 2020 Olympic Games.