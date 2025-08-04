D’Tigress land in Abuja after Afrobasket triumph

Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, have returned to the country following their historic fifth consecutive title win at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The team arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday.

The Eagle Online recalls that the D’Tigress on Sunday defeated Mali 78-64 to clinch the continental title for the fifth consecutive time.

With the win, Nigeria made history as the first country to win five consecutive Women’s Afrobasket championships, further cementing their dominance on the continent.

They also remain unbeaten in the tournament for a decade.

The team will also be received by President Bola Tinubu at the Aso villa afterwards.

