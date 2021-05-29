D’Tigress on Friday evening at the Lange Munte arena in Kortrijk defeated Puerto Rico 89-63 points in one of the friendly matches lined up by the federation to prepare the team for the Olympic Games.

The team, which landed in Belgium from Las Vegas, United States earlier in the week, showed their intention early in the game as they raced to a 13-9 lead in the first quarter.

The breakdown of the four quarters saw the teams dominate all through 17-13, 31-16, 24-19, 17-15 to start their friendly match series on a winning note.

Amy Okonkwo, who recently had a training camp stint with Dallas Wings, contributed 14points, 6rebs with a 50 per cent field goal percentage.

Fifteen minutes was all 23-year-old Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpannah needed as she dropped 14points and 3rebs on the night when she made five out of seven attempted shots.

Usual suspect, Adaora Elonu, dropped 14pts and two steals as the team closed out the game in an emphatic fashion.

With Coach Hughley Otis giving enough playing time to all the players in camp, bar Victoria Macaulay, who watched from the bench, it was a dominant performance as all the players got at least two points.

Atonye Nyingifa had 10pts, 3rebs and 2assts while Promise Amukamara scored 8pts and 5 steals.

The battle for a seat on the plane to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continues on Saturday (today) with a game against world number 8-Serbia by 4pm at the same venue.