Uni Girona Basketball Club of Spain forward Adaora Elonu alongside other D’Tigress players cannot wait to compete at the 2020 Olympic Games holding in Tokyo.

Reacting to the draws on Tuesday, which pitted the team against World number one, USA, France (fifth ranked team in the world) and host, Japan, the multiple Afrobasket winner said the girls were pretty excited.

For them, it is another opportunity to compete against the best in the world.

Elonu said: “I am so excited as well as the other players and we cannot wait to compete at the Olympics.

“We are always excited to see who we are going to compete against and I think they really put us in a group that we have to compete against the best.”

She expressed excitement over the early camping put in place by the Nigeria Basketball Federation, which she believes will put them in good shape before the games.

The D’Tigress captain, speaking from the team’s camp in Atlanta, described the mood in camp under the supervision of Coach Otis Hughley as good and nice with the coaches more prepared than ever before.

Elonu said: “The mood here in Atlanta is really good and nice.

“We came into camp where the staff were already prepared.

“Before we entered the camp, they had instructions for us, they had work outs set out for us so that when we come, we will be well prepared and know what to expect.”

Speaking on behalf of her teammates, Elonu revealed that the camping and a renewed focus on the Olympic Games is a nice break for most of the players plying their trades in Europe and within the United States of America.

She said: “Everyone here is really excited and focused.

“I think it’s a nice break for us from the teams that we have been playing in Europe and some in the United States.

“The atmosphere is really nice and one of excitement of what to come when we get to the Olympics in Tokyo.”

The 10-day Atlanta training camp, which started on January 31, will end on February 8.