Ahead of the tip off of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, Nigeria’s senior male basketball team, D’Tigers, have won the 2019 Peak Invitational Tournament, Bestchoicesports.com.ng can report.

The Nigerian guys defeated Montenegro 89-86 to emerge champions for the first time.

The team, like their previous match came from a 22-point deficit to force overtime and defeat Poland in the first game.

In the gold medal game, they rallied back from a first half loss to nick the game 89-86 against Montenegro

The team competed against Poland and Montenegro to pick their first ever Peak Invitational trophy.

Nigeria is paired along side Argentina, Korea Republic and Russia in Group B of the tournament.