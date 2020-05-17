D’Tigers player, Kelechi Anuna, on Sunday donated COVID-19 relief materials to people in his home town, Mbieri in Imo State.

The member of the 2017 silver winning Afrobasket team said the initiative was part of his own way of helping the less privileged get by through the tough time occasioned by the pandemic.

Anuna said: “We distributed food and COVID-19 materials through my foundation, Kelechi Anuna Foundation, on Sunday.

“This was part of our plans to take the message of one-big family and survival to the people of Mbieri.”

He believes governments at various levels cannot be left alone at this crucial time due to the non-existing structure for palliatives to be evenly distributed, hence good spirited Nigerians should also get involved.

He added: “Although, I have been doing this since the coronavirus became a major issue in Nigeria as I tried in reaching out to people on individual basis, but this time around, I embarked on a bigger project to help more people.”

He admitted that with the current situation in the country, more Nigerians need to step up and help.

Anuna said: “Many people in Nigeria are in dire need of help.

“When I read or hear stories about people not being able to feed their immediate family members, I get disturbed.

“My effort is just a drop in the ocean because of the poverty level in Nigeria.”

Anuna said Nigerians are resilient people who have faced worse situations in the past, adding: “If we all come together as a people, the COVID-19 pandemic will be defeated in no time.”