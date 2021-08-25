D’Tigers outdunk Mali in Afrobasket 2021 Group opener

Former African champions, D’Tigers on Wednesday began their campaign at the ongoing Afrobasket 2021 tournament in Rwanda on a winning note.

The Nigerian side outdunked their Malian counterparts by 81-73points in Group C opener.

Nigeria won the first quarter by 28-12 points but lost the second quarter by 16-31 points.

The Mike Brown lads extended their lead in the third quarter by 27-10 points, just as they lost the fourth quarter by 10-20points.

Nigeria will play their next group game against Kenya on Friday.

The D’Tigers are drawn against Cote d’Iviore, Kenya and Mali in Group C of the tournament.