D’Tigers out dunk Cote d’Ivoire, target World Cup ticket

Former African Champions, Nigeria’s D’Tigers, out dunked bitter rivals, Cote d’Ivoire on Friday at the ongoing FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers in Angola.

The Nigerian side defeated their arch rivals by 16-15, 14-19, 23-14 and 19-15 points, winning the tie 72-63.

The match was played at the Pavilhao Multiusos de Luanda.

Despite the win, Nigeria, with four points, trail Cote d’Ivoire, Angola and Cape Verde with seven, six and five points respectively.

The Ogor Odaodu-led team will on Saturday (today) slug it out with Guinea, who are the whipping side of the group.

Sixteen African teams will compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers through five tournament windows over 15 months.

Nigeria will hope to join Cote d’Ivoire, South Sudan and Egypt, who have so far qualified for the Basketball World Cup.

Five African teams are billed to feature in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 scheduled to take place from August 25 to September 10, 2023 in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.