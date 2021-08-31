D’Tigers crash out of 2021 Afrobasket

Former African champions, D’Tigers have crashed out of the 2021 Afrobasket in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Mike Brown lads suffered a shock 68-80 defeat to Uganda.

It was not what many would have anticipated, but Nigeria finished the first quarter trailing Uganda by 12 points, it was 15 at some point.

D’Tigers went into the break trailing Uganda by 13 points.

Nigeria finished the third quarter trailing Uganda by 18 points and eventually lost the game 68-80 (12-24, 19-20, 18-23, 19-13).

The Nigerian side will now focus on the 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers after the Afrobasket classification games.