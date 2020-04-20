During these unprecedented and tough times, DStv and GOtv are lightening the load with some great news.

From April 20, DStv and GOtv customers who are fully paid up on their subscriptions will automatically get upgraded to the next higher package at no extra cost!

Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer MultiChoice Nigeria says this offer is a way of thanking their valued customers for their loyalty.

Mabutho said: “It is our priority to put customers at the heart of everything we do, and in line with our mission to make great entertainment available, even during the most trying of times, we are gifting our very loyal and valued customer base by giving them a chance to experience a wider range of the quality content we carry on our other packages. This is our token of appreciation for their continued support.”

All active and disconnected customers on DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Family, Yanga and Access who pay for their current package or reconnect will be bumped up to a higher package to enjoy a wider viewing experience.

DStv Access customers can now enjoy international shows on Real Time and the finest of Nollywood on Africa Magic Epic & ROK 2.

DStv Family customers will get to explore movies and TV shows to suit every mood on TNT Africa and BET.

Customers on the Compact package will discover a world of international and local entertainment on 1 Magic, brand new reality shows on Africa Magic Showcase and an array of movies on M-Net Movies Binge.

DStv Compact Plus customers will enjoy the best in international series and movies on M-Net, M-Net Movies Premier and much more on Comedy Central.

For GOtv customers, the offer is available to GOtv Jolli, GOtv Plus, GOtv Jinja, Value and Lite packages.

This means that GOtv Lite & Value viewers can keep up to date with the Hollywood life on E! Entertainment, Fox Life and PBS for the kids.

GOtv Plus customers can enjoy the wonderful array of content on the GOtv Jolli package like CBS Reality and TNT Africa.

GOtv Jolli customers can enter a world of ultimate entertainment with a variety of over 75 channel options for the whole family on GOtv Max like BET, Star Life, Discovery ID and Cartoon Network.

To get in on this unmissable offer, customers simply need to make sure their subscription is fully paid up, sit back, relax and enjoy the entertainment.

DStv customers, visit www.dstvafrica.com.

To manage your account, download the MyDStv App.

To enjoy all the extra entertainment on the move, download the DStv Now App which allows you to watch from wherever you are.

GOtv customers, visit www.gotvafrica.com to find out more about this amazing deal, and other payment options.

Stay entertained with GOtv, because We’ve Got You!