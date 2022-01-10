DStv offers customers New StepUp to get more value

After the splurge of Detty December, many of us usually start the new year in recovery mode and so we are always eager for the next big deal or discount promo we can lay our hands on.

Thankfully, as a DStv subscriber, you have nothing to worry about because the new StepUp Boost offer has got you covered this January.

To start the year, MultiChoice Nigeria announced the DStv Step Up offer for both active and disconnected subscribers. The offer gives subscribers the opportunity to pay less to enjoy an exciting lineup of world-class quality entertainment.

With the DStv Step Up offer, customers who upgrade or reconnect to the next higher package, will get a higher boost to enjoy a wide array of content on their upgraded packages from world-class sporting action to exciting local content and international movies, to series, telenovelas, music, news and awesome kiddies entertainment within 48 hours of reconnection at no additional cost.

Speaking on the Step Up offer, The Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said: “It’s our mission to give the best entertainment to our customers at all times. We see this offer as an opportunity to get our customers to enjoy the great content that is currently available on higher packages for less, thereby giving them something to get excited about this January.”

This package is only available to customers on the DStv Yanga, Compact and Compact Plus packages. For GOtv customers on Jinja, Jolli and GOtv Max packages are eligible for this offer.