DStv Media Sales-MIPAN Conference explores the role of video content in building brand loyalty

The 7th edition of DStv Media Sales (DMS) and Media Independent Practitioners’ Association of Nigeria (MIPAN) workshop was held on Thursday in Lagos, with a convergence of top marketing communications industry stakeholders.

The workshop themed: “The Role of Video Content in Building Brand Loyalty”, provided media practitioners with an opportunity to deliberate on ideas and platforms that will enable the right choice of advertising investment for brands and advertisers.

Speaking at the workshop, Kholeka Maringa, DStv Media Head of Sales, Africa, said the changing market and evolving customer needs have necessitated brands to reinvent content and channels of communication to connect with consumers and MultiChoice invests heavily in audience analysis to provide topmost data to brands and advertisers to aid their decision-making process.

“It is important for us to stay on the pulse of evolving customer behaviours, needs, and movements, and understand them intricately in order to pair brands with the perfect content dishes, tailored to varied palettes. It all begins with understanding the power of meeting audiences where they’re at, which is wherever their content favourites reside,” said Maringa.

In his address to advertisers and brand owners at the session, Director-General, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, said the council is more than ever committed to regulating advertising in Nigeria as a profession and business. He noted that the new ARCON law had been redefined to regulate advertising, advertisement, and marketing communications to ensure sanity in the sector.

“Under the new ARCON law, all advertisements in Nigeria must be decent, truthful, respectful, and mindful of Nigerian culture, constitutional tenets, and relevant lawful enactments. Regulations have also been extended to include goodwill messages and content on digital media involving brand advertisement. Globally, stakeholders are aligned on the need to regulate digital content, the only difference is in the scope of regulation,” he said.

MIPAN President, Femi Adelusi, stated that DStv Media Sales has provided close to a decade of support to the industry, by helping to uncover talents, capacity-building, and investment in data for media planning. “Their support is significant to MIPAN members learning the art and science of media planning. MultiChoice are the kingmakers of content because data shown today will also enable us to present data-driven reasons to invest,” he said.

Executive Head, DStv Media Sales, Doris Ohanugo, said MultiChoice will continue to provide the needed data to drive content suitable for different categories of customers.

The conference was attended by a wide array of industry stakeholders amongst them were Marketing team Leads, Agencies, and directors.