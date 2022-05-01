DStv & GOtv weekend kiddies’ delight

Looking for ways to keep the little ones’ busy during the holidays, while you kick back and relax? Well, DStv and GOtv have the best movies, shows and series for kids of all ages, including adults, to enjoy!

Go ahead, take a look at the thrilling kiddie’s programmes we’ve put together for you:

HERO ELEMENTARY

Members of the Sparks’ Crew; Lucita Sky, AJ Gadgets, Sara Snap and Benny Bubbles, work with their teacher, Mr. Sparks, to help people and solve problems. Mondays at 3pm on PBS Kids (DStv channel 313 and GOtv channel 65).

WE BABY BEARS

The bear siblings, Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear, in different locations around the world, on their journey to find a perfect permanent home. Mondays at 3:35pm on Cartoon Network (DStv channel 301 and GOtv channel 67).

MASHA AND THE BEAR

Masha is a three-year-old girl who lives in the forest with her pig, goat and dog. In the first episode, it is shown that all the animals in the forest are afraid of her, as she is constantly forcing them to play with her. Then Masha sees a butterfly and inadvertently follows it inside the home of the Bear, who has gone fishing. While playing there, she makes a big mess. Mondays at 4:20pmonBoomerang (DStv channel 302).