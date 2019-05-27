The much awaited UEFA Champions League final clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, scheduled for Saturday, will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv.

The live telecast of the match, the second-ever final appearance of two Premier League sides, will offer fans match build-up programming, including highlights of past the two finalists’ games. Subscribers will have access to an array of pre-match programming, including half hour highlights of the four semi-final games; official UEFA Champions League preview show at 6pm; the studio build up including crossings from Madrid at 6:30pm before the match kick-off at 8pm. These will be available onSuperSport 3 (DStv Channel 203), SuperSport 10 (DStv Channel 210) and Select 2 (GOtv channel 32).

“The Champions League is Europe’s most prestigious competition and one that football fans all over the world follow passionately. This season has seen spectacular comebacks and will have two English teams facing off in the final for only the second time in history. We are indeed glad to be on the right side of history as the finale will be broadcast live for our customers on all DStv packages, GOtv Max and GOtv Plus,” said John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer for MultiChoice Nigeria.

Both English teams made astonishing recoveries in their semi-final clashes, with Spurs overcoming the exciting, youthful AFC Ajax of the Netherlands, while Liverpool had a legendary triumph over Spanish champions Barcelona.It’s a milestone match for Spurs who are appearing in their first Champions League final ever, with coach, Mauricio Pochettino masterminding an incredible campaign which has seen come through arguably the toughest group and knockout ties against Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Ajax.

Spurs were well off the pace in the Premier League, but being crowned European champions would make this the greatest season in the history of the London club and establish Pochettino as a legend in Tottenham for all time. Jurgen Klopp is already well on his way to doing the same for Liverpool, though there is surely a fear that his team will be labelled the ‘nearly men’: they got to the Champions League final last year and succumbed to Real Madrid, while their incredible Premier League campaign this season (in which they racked up 97 points – one point behind the season winners Man City).

A defeat in this final could be a huge psychological blow for Liverpool, but a victory (and a sixth European Championship title – more than any other English side) could lay the foundation for this Reds side to dominate at home and abroad as their predecessors did way back in the 1970s and ‘80s.

In head-to-head terms, Tottenham and Liverpool have met in 170 previous matches across all competitions. The Reds have dominated the rivalry, claiming 79 wins compared to 48 for Spurs, while 43 matches have been drawn.

The teams’ most recent clash a Premier League game live on SuperSport in late March at Anfield which saw ‘Pool claim a 2-1 win: Roberto Firmino’s opener was cancelled out by Lucas Moura, before a late fumble from Hugo Lloris resulted in an own goal for Toby Alderweireld.