DStv, GOtv set to beam live WWE Raw, Smackdown thrillers

Digital cable TV, DSTV has called on fans to brace for another thrilling week of action on SuperSport, with live airings of the NXT, SmackDown and Raw shows.

The firm, also the owners of GOtv confirmed Sunday in a statement that the show which hit the airwaves from Wednesday, January 12 will last till Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The statement recalled that the action began in the morning of Wednesday January 12, with WWE NXT Episode 651, stating that LA Knight has promised to put Grayson Waller in his place on the developmental brand after their recent comings together.

“Talk about the guy who did one halfway cool move at War Games, with help, and all of a sudden he thinks he’s special,” said Knight. “Somebody go find Grayson Waller, tell him I’m here or tell him to come and find me if I don’t find his a** first!”

“Saturday, 15 January brings Episode 1169 of WWE SmackDown. The Viking Raiders have been on a run of form lately and will be chomping at the bit to get a shot at the Tag Team titles on the blue brand.

“There is no person, there is no team safe in the entire land of SmackDown, because the Viking Raiders are here,” said Ivar.

DStv stated that Tuesday 18 January will feature Episode 1495 of WWE Raw. Bianca Belair believes she has closed the book on her rivalry with Doudrop and is now turning her attention to claiming some gold.

Belair said, “Doudrop has been focusing more on my career than hers,” said the ‘EST of WWE. “I’m not in her way, she’s in her own way. Now I’m gonna move on to new things… she told me to get to the back of the line, to earn my way back to the top and I’ve proved that. Now I’m coming for the Raw Women’s Championship. I’m a keep doing what I do!”

Meanwhile, the firm has confirmed that GOtv viewers can also enjoy some world-class WWE action every Wednesday evening on SuperSport GOtv Select3, with a past Pay-Per-View (17:00), WWE 205 (21:00) and a documentary (21:30).