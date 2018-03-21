DStv Explora price slash still on

DStv Explora decoder offers full Personal Video Recorder functionality, which enables viewers to record TV shows for later viewing as well as rewind and pause live TV.

MultiChoice is offering its DStv customers the opportunity to take control of their viewing experience with the DStv Explora at a discount of up to 64 per cent on the Explora decoder and subscription bundles.

The offer which, which began on March 9, 2018, remains valid till March 31, 2018 and is open to new and existing customers.

It also boasts of an increased hard drive capacity, which allows customers to record more movies, TV shows and series.

Also on the Explora is the DStv BoxOffice, which allows customers rent new movie titles both online or directly to the Explora.

With just N400, customers are able to rent any of the movies provided on the BoxOffice, which stays available for 48 hours.

Blockbuster movies currently available on BoxOffice include DC Comics’ Justice League, Batman: Gotham by Gaslight and Scooby Doo & Batman: the brave and the bold.

With the DStv Catch Up feature on the Explora, customers need not worry when they miss their favourite TV shows, series or sports highlights.

DStv CatchUp is a Video-on-Demand service that enables you watch a selection of series, movies, sports and general entertainment at your own convenience.

DStv Catch Up includes some amazing features such as series stacking which provides up to three episodes in case you forget to manually record, and box sets that assemble complete seasons ready for you to watch.

Popular shows such as the ongoing Big Brother Naija, AfricaMagic’s Battleground, Jenifa’s Diary, How to Get Away With Murder and Blackish, The Walking Dead and so much more will be automatically be recorded on the Catch Up service.

DStv Catch Up is open to Premium, Compact Plus and Compact subscribers.

“MultiChoice is committed to ensuring that customers get the best television experience and the DStv Explora is guaranteed to provide that and more,” said Martin Mabutho, General Manager, Marketing and Sales, MultiChoice Nigeria.

Mabutho also stated: “With as low as N29,900 we are offering the Explora bundled with one month on Compact in our Easter Explora Slash. We believe this awesome device would be a great addition to the homes of our customers with all its amazing features.”

Also on offer is the Explora decoder plus one-month Premium subscription now costs N38,300, down from N60,000, whilst an Explora decoder plus one-month Compact Plus subscription is now N33,500, down from N52,200.