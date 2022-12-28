DStv channels excite with best festive inspirations

The best time of the year is here and filled with happiness. For many, this season is the only time to unwind and spend with family. However, to make this happen in the most positive and fun way possible, you must set a few things in place.

In genuine Nigerian fashion, we need Jollof rice and the kind of salad with nine lives. We also need music, some festive decorations and several other types of food. Most importantly, we need things to entertain us. This is where DStv come in! It is important to switch things up from year to year to avoid monotony, and the DStv channels below will give you all the inspiration you need to make this happen.

Africa Magic: Africa Magic mostly makes this list because of Turn Up Friday. The show is the perfect way to have great family fun without breaking the bank. All you need is some cold Pepsi and a subscription that allows you access to AM Family and AM Urban, and you are ready to have a good time. It also helps that Africa magic has a slew of content from Showcase to Family to help you entertain the numerous guests you’ll have this season. Honey TV: Honey TV is the home of inspiration. The channel has everything from fashion ideas to setting up parties and even the best way to ‘funkify’ African foods. Interestingly, it also has a little drama with shows like ‘Pastors Wives’ to help make things spicy if it fits the mood. The music stations: This one explains itself. Do you need music to party? Don’t worry! DStv will come to the rescue. You have Hip TV, Soundcity, MTV Base, all the different Trace channels, DMX, Urban Music, and Afro Music to spoil you for musical choice. Just amp up the music and get the party started! Food Network: If you need inspiration for how to make festive deserts, this channel has you covered! This station will help you download thousands of recipes to try out. Even better, with the ideas from the various TV shows on the platform, you and your children or partner can bond by trying them out. We promise it will be great fun, and it’s very far from the usual family hangouts or dates, so exciting! E!: This channel is here because they have great photoshoot ideas. Yes! We are tired of seeing 5 million photos of families in pyjamas under the Christmas tree. Maybe keeping up with the Kardashians or the numerous other celebrity families and watching what they are doing for New Year shoots will inspire you to have a more creative New Year picture. We can only hope! Vuzu: Vuzu is one of the most entertaining channels on DStv, and sadly people are sleeping on it. This station has talent shows, cooking shows, game shows, reality shows, and even the best international TV series. If you want a super-bougie new year, this is the channel to stay tuned to all season long! M-Net: All the M-Net channels are the gifts that keep giving. They have a host of Christmas films this season on the stations. If you want to fill your house with Christmas spirit and cheer, then M-Net is probably the best way. The channel will also take you back with phenomenal Christmas classics that would be great to share with your kids and family – it screams nostalgia! Need we say more? The kids’ channels: Just like with music, this explains itself. Trust channels like Disney, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and others to pull out all the stops for the festive season. If your kids aren’t already supper jazzed up for the season, let these channels help you get them in the spirit.

There are over 100 more channels available on DStv that will be spreading holiday cheer all season long. So, stay connected and enjoy the best entertainment from the comfort of your home. If you have to be out and about, remember that your decoder can follow you anywhere with the DStv app.

Also, as part of the Christmas cheer, DStv will gift you by upgrading your subscription when you pay for a new month’s viewing between December 20 to January 5, 2023. Stay connected by dialling *288# or using the MyDStv App to avoid getting disconnected.





