The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned those it described as subversive and hostile elements who make inciting statements capable of threatening the unity, sovereignty and corporate existence of the country.

In a statement on Sunday by its public relations officer, Peter Afunanya, the DSS particularly decried the utterances and activities of some religious and past political leaders who have either called for forceful change of government or mass action against it.

It said it had been established that their intention is to cause the disintegration of the country.

“It is unfortunate that those in the forefront of this are respectable individuals who should be patriotic and not allow their personal ambitions to ruin the nation. The Service has also noted their desperation and penchant to collaborate with external forces and influences against Nigeria,” it said.

The DSS said while democracy offers free speech, it does not give room to reckless pronouncements capable of undermining security, and that the ballot box still remains the vehicle of change in a democracy.

It then warned “self-centred individuals and groups” to stop engaging in acts inimical to the peace and sovereignty of the nation.

“In the same manner, influential personalities should be sensitive to the emerging situations and guard against divisive and inciting utterances that may cause a breakdown of law and order,” it added.

It said while the Service reaffirms its unambiguous support to an indivisible, indissoluble and united Nigerian State, it will no longer tolerate “deliberate machinations by subversive and hostile groups whose agenda is to throw the country into anarchy so as to serve the interests of their sponsors.”