DSS Vs MURIC: Muslim scholars warns Gov. Makinde against abuse of power 

The Concerned Yoruba Muslim Scholars have

called on Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde not to abuse power and allow democracy to thrive.

The scholars, at a press briefing addressed by their President General, Shayk Abdur-Rasheed Mayaleke, in Ibadan Wednesday warned Makinde to stop intimidating the Muslim Right Concern MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola with state actors.

Mayaleke noted that one of the beauties of democracy is that it allows criticisms, therefore, Prof. Akintola or any other Nigerian should not be denied that benefit.

The Muslim scholars also called on well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on DSS and the Oyo state government, so that no harm must touch Prof. Akintola, stressing that Muslims won’t fold their hands to allow injustice.

Recall that MURIC Head was on Friday, December 16, 2022, was called by someone claiming to be calling from Ibadan office of the Directorate of Security Services, (DSS) over a press statement, criticising the government of Oyo State over infringement on the rights of Muslims especially Muslim Students.

In the press statement, Prof. Akintola exposed how Muslim students and teachers were forced to join the

organised Christmas carol in St. Annes School 1 Senior, St Annes School 2, and St Annes Junior School, Molete, Ibadan under the present administ

Also, MURIC in the press statement warned Muslims and other voters to be wary of any government operating anti-Islamic/Muslim agenda.

To this end, Mayaleke said: “For us at the Concerned Yoruba Muslim Scholars in Nigeria and Political Awareness Group in South West Nigeria, it is shocking that the DSS will allow itself to be used as a political tool to silence the voice of truth and intimidate civil rights activist. As they say, the truth is always bitter.

“The invitation we got to know was at the instance of the State government to harass and shut out

the MURIC Director who has always been fighting for Muslims rights over the last two decades. Few

examples of Muslims rights violation under Governor Makinde’s watch are – Muslim applicants attending a screening exercise for appointment were made to answer questions on the Bible in August 2020. Again, under Makinde’s watch, Muslim teachers were forced to attend a screening exercise on Salah day in July 2022.

“Three Muslims judges awaiting governors endorsement died in quick succession in a questionable circumstances and were replaced by Christians. Lopsidedness in government appointment and empowerments against the Muslim majority population”

The scholars also alleged: “Most recently, under Governor Makinde’s watch, Muslim students were forced to attend the crusade of a German Christian crusader, Evangelist Daniel Kolenda in November 2021 and Oyo State public schools were used for the crusade during school hours.

“These and more are Makinde’s offences against Muslims that MURIC seeks to correct but instead of probing these claims and sanctioning erring defaulting

officials, the government emboldened them and sought to use the DSS to harass MURIC director. No, this is very wrong and won’t work. Or does the governor want to prove the ignorance of the religious infractions in his state against Muslims ? The invitation of Professor Akintola is an intimidation taken too far”.

The Muslim scholars appealed to the DSS “to be professional and understand that religious matters are very sensitive and volatile. The DSS should not be used to test the strength of Muslims in the South-West as an injustice against the MURIC director would be considered an attack on Muslims in Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

They urged DSS to remember its purposes of creation and not dabble into matters that could attract hatred to the security outfit.

“We must state here that having a Christian Governor is not exactly the problem.The religion of Seyi Makinde won’t be anybody’s business if he accords Muslims their rights and ensure equity. We challenge the DSS to make public what exactly the allegations against Professor Akintola if not his dogged fights for Muslims rights which he has been going about it through lawful means”.

“Also, it is worrisome that the DSS wants the Professor to leave Lagos where he resides to answer queries in Ibadan despite several logistics encumbrances plaguing the country. For someone whose life has been threatened severally, it may be unintelligent to ask him to travel for such questioning”.

“What happens to the DSS arms in Lagos ? Or is it the DSS that is in Oyo State that has been compromised

and willing to play the cards of the Oyo State governor?” Mayeleke asked.

The scholars insisted that Prof Akintola has not committed any offence known to law by exposing

the anti-Muslim developments in Oyo State.

“Why is it that MURIC is the target of the DSS and the Christianity extra favouredgovernment is to silence Muslims, it won’t work. Muslims will do everything possible to protect their rights and their representatives”the scholars asked.

The scholars lamented, saying”It is saddening that despite the criticisms and attacking statements by leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria, many of its leaders aren’t summoned. They walk freely and fight for their rights and even wrongs (divisive political statements) without let or hinderance.”

“If this continues, we will have no choice but to call for a change of the leadership of the DSS to one that will

promote neutrality and be objective in its dealings” Mayaleke warned.