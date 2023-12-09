DSS to start using weapons produced by its operatives — DG

The Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, has said that the secret police will soon start using weapons produced by its operatives.

He revealed this at the graduation of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 16 participants.

At the ceremony in Abuja on Saturday, Bichi said the Service will soon commence the production of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, AK-47s and other weapons for its use.

He said at the graduation of the 86 participants that when the plan materialises, the service would deploy the weapons across the country.

Three of the participants of the EIMC 16, which commenced in February 2023 with 89 persons drawn from 35 agencies across Nigeria and four other African countries, namely: Niger, The Gambia, Rwanda and Chad, died during the course.

Bichi said: “We shall support the institute in its training programmes.

“I care for the welfare of our staff, both active and retired.

“We shall never go back on that.

“We’ll also continue to pay attention to our research and development.

“Sooner or later we shall start eating what we produce.

“And we produce what we eat.

“This is coded.

“It means we shall start deploying some of the assets we have or the platforms we produce by ourselves, including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

“We are producing our AK-47.

“When we reach the destination, we will save the country from the pains of the resources being chunked out to buy such weapons.”

Bichi also reiterated his position that the secret police will continue to provide sister security agencies with credible intelligence.

He said: “We shall continue to appreciate all the agencies that partner with us in the journey so far.

“And I promise the other security agencies that the DSS will continue to provide you with proactive intelligence to drive your operations intelligence.

“We have achieved that in different parts of the country.

“And I have to thank the military and the police especially for giving us that opportunity and appreciating our input in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in different parts of the country.

“We are going to sustain that by the grace of God.

“For the generality of the people.”