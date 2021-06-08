There appears to be more trouble coming the way of the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, as he has been summoned to Abuja for interrogation by operatives of the Department of State Services.

The operatives, who arrived at the ground on Sunday to deliver the letter of invitation, did not meet the fiery priest at the church premises.

It was also learnt that security guards at the premises refused to accept the letter, requesting that the operatives should return on Monday to deliver it to the priest in person.

Just last week, Mbaka returned from a 30-day compulsory prayer retreat imposed on him by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, over his recent prophesies.

This was followed by a letter from the Bishop which stripped Mbaka of total control of the adoration ministry as it was converted to a Chaplaincy.

Though Mbaka remained the Chaplain-in-Charge, the Bishop reserved the right to appoint a new Chaplain or his assistants under the new arrangement.

Onaga also announced that political statements and prophesies had been banned at the adoration ground.

Mbaka’s troubles started recently when he prophesied against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The cleric said God had rejected the President over his inability to provide jobs for youths, noting that it was the reason for widespread insecurity in the nation.

He went further to urge the President to resign or be impeached by the national assembly.

Reacting to the latest development in his Sunday message, Mbaka queried the rationale behind his invitation, insisting that as a prophet, he will not be cowed into silence.

He warned that anyone who was contemplating closing down the ministry would regret such move.

He said: “I got a call on Thursday that the DSS people from Abuja came here (Enugu) with a letter of invitation to Abuja.

“Over what?

“What I cannot understand is that the mother church in Nigeria should be ‘cowed down’ to lilliputian.

“The mother church is both a lamb and lion.

“The bible says if the foundation is destroyed, what can the just man do?

“All these are efforts to dumbfound a prophet.

“All priest can be dumbfounded but no prophet should.

“We must protect the sheep.

“In this time, when killings are all over, when there is hunger everywhere, people do not have hope again.

“The only hope I have is God.

“Anybody who will stop people from worshipping here will regret it.

“I am the servant here.

“They don’t understand history.

“I spoke against (late General Sani) Abacha.

“I went to Minna to tell (Ibrahim Badamasi) Babangida what was wrong in his time.

“I spoke to (Olusegun) Obasanjo face to face.

“I perform under the anointing of the Holy Spirit.

“I ministered to the late President (Umaru) Yar’adua.

“I am being used by a supernatural spirit called the Holy Spirit.

“If they are attacking me here and there, even from those that should save me, no wahala (no problem).

“The Bible says if God is for us, who can be against us?

“Only God can be God.

“I heard the security people did not accept the letter.

“They asked them to come on Monday to give me the letter.

“If they know the anointing here is too hot for them, let them change.

“I will not keep quiet.

“Look at the millions of youths moving about unemployed and you call us Father.

“Should a father be comfortable in a situation like this?

“What kind of father is that?”

