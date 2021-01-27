The Department of State Services has spoken on the death of a policeman serving in the Osun State Police Command, Corporal Rauf Fawale, who was beaten by three of its operatives, led by David Olowoporoku.

The spokesman of the Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, stated the position in a statement on Tuesday.

The Commissioner, Osun State Police Command, Olawale Olokode, had in a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, demanded for the release of the DSS operatives for questioning and prosecution.

Olokode made the demand when he paid a visit to the Director of the DSS, Osun State Command.

According to available information, Olowoporoku invited his colleagues to deal with Fawale over a private disagreement.

Fawale died in the hospital from injuries sustained during the attack.

Reacting to the development, Afunanya said in the statement on Tuesday that the Service was still investigation the allegation.

He said: “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the incident that led to the death of a Police Corporal in Osun State. Consequently, the Service and the Police are jointly investigating the matter.

“The public should be rest assured that it will not condone any acts of indiscipline or injustice. It therefore calls on the media and other stakeholders to exercise patience and await the outcome of the investigations.”