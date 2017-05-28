DSS speaks on alleged recovery of $9m from home of Chief Justice of Nigeria

The Department of State Service has denied a trending online report that its operatives have recovered $9 million from the home of the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen, during an operation.

A top security officer with the intelligence service told PRNigeria that the report is false in its entirety.

The officer said: “The entire report claiming that DSS has found close to $9 million in the account of the Chief Justice of the Federation is complete falsehood and baseless insinuation.

“In fact, there is no single operation or raid at any residence or home of the Chief Justice.

“The media and the public are kindly advised to ignore such reckless reports.

“It is unfortunate that some mischief makers may go to any length to fabricate stories to cause confusion in the polity.”

