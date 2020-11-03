The Department of State Services on Tuesday distanced itself from the ownership of a primary and secondary school, Community Staff Schools, Asokoro, Abuja, where 100 Teaching Staff were allegedly sacked on Monday by its Management.

The position of the Service was made known by its spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, on Tuesday.

Afunanya dismissed claim that the DSS owned the school, insisting that “the school is autonomous and not run by the Service as being alleged”.

According to him, the school has an “independent Board that takes decisions for it.

“It has no link with the Service.

“Though I may not be speaking for the school, I however learnt that no single staff was dismissed.

“I was also told that the school will be cutting short its earlier two weeks break to resume on Tuesday, 3rd November, 2020.

“That’s all what I say for now.”

The staff were said to have been sacked for allegedly joining the Nigerian Union of Teachers.